Emmerdale's Gail Loman prepares to meet her son

Gail Loman has agreed to meet her son in Emmerdale.

Last week, Ryan reacted badly when he found out Gail had been hiding that their son, Oscar, has been diagnosed with aplastic anaemia and may need a marrow donation from one or both of them.

In Monday's (September 25) episode, Gail relayed to Marlon Dingle that Ryan had thrown her out and was refusing to have anything to do with helping their son, who had been adopted when he was born.

Marlon encouraged Gail to give Ryan some time, though she quipped that she had little choice but to do that since he wasn't speaking to her.

"Ryan's a decent guy, he'll come around. He's not known for his grudge-holding," Marlon assured her.

Marlon found himself in the unenviable position of trying to take Ryan round, at Gail's request. He later found himself trying to defend Ryan, explaining that she knew she'd handled things badly.

"Just talk to her, please," Marlon urged Ryan. "Something as huge as this, it's got to be better dealing with it together, surely."

When the two spoke, Ryan asked whether Gail ever thought out what their lives would be like if they'd have kept Oscar.

Gail insisted she was completely unprepared for motherhood at the time, while Ryan questioned whether she'd pushed for adoption because of his physical limitations.

"We did what was right at the time," Gail insisted.

Ryan eventually agreed to get tested to see if he is a donor match for Oscar. Later, Gail confided in Marlon that she was nervous about having to meet Oscar during the testing process.

"I'm not good at the 'mum stuff'. I've never been one," she explained.

Marlon reminded Gail that he had similar feelings when he found out April is his daughter, yet they have a great relationship now.

Gail then roped Marlon into coming along with her and Ryan to the hospital the following day to help them navigate meeting Oscar.

For more information and support about this topic, you can visit the Aplastic Anaemia Trust or call their helpline on 0300 102 3202.

