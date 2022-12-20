Emmerdale's Ethan and Marcus receive threats from Greg

Daniel Kilkelly
·2 min read

Emmerdale spoilers follow.

Emmerdale's Ethan Anderson and Marcus Dean face more trouble from new villain Greg over the festive season.

The loved-up couple enjoy a happy Christmas Day together, but it's not long before Greg finds cruel ways to start targeting them.

On December 25, Ethan and Marcus have fun spending the day with Charles, Naomi and Manpreet.

It's the first time they've spent Christmas together as a full family – and a far cry from Manpreet's sinister experience with serial killer Meena last year.

Related: Emmerdale star Jessie Elland explains Chloe's big new crisis

Wanting to spread the festive cheer further, Ethan takes the church's PA system and puts it into the street.

Ethan also sets up some disco lights and a street party begins.

ethan anderson, marcus dean, emmerdale
ITV
ethan anderson, emmerdale
ITV

Related: Emmerdale reveals Cain's Christmas shock in 13 new spoiler pictures

Unfortunately, in the days immediately after Christmas, things take an upsetting turn for the worse.

Greg is determined to cause trouble after Ethan rightly reported him for repeatedly trying to grope Marcus' leg during a visit to the couple's home.

Having been suspended by the law firm pending an investigation, Greg threatens to ruin Ethan's reputation unless he and Marcus drop the complaint.

Things only get worse when Greg targets Marcus' electrician business, sending in a flood of false and damaging reviews.

emmerdale
ITV

Related: Emmerdale's Dominic Brunt defends co-star Lucy Pargeter against Chas backlash

Ethan confronts Greg over his terrible behaviour, but what will the outcome of the conversation be?

Other storylines taking centre stage on Emmerdale over Christmas include the fallout from Chas' affair and the arrival of Caleb, a long-lost Dingle.

Emmerdale airs on weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV1, and streams on ITVX.

Read more Emmerdale spoilers on our dedicated homepage

If you've been affected by the topics raised in this story, then numerous organisations can offer help and support including SurvivorsUK (0203 598 3898 or help@survivorsuk.org), Survivors Manchester (0808 800 5005 or support@survivorsmanchester.org.uk) and the Male Survivors Partnership (0808 800 5005 or hello@malesurvivor.co.uk). In an emergency, please dial 999.

