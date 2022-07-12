Emmerdale's David faces a big dilemma in Leyla drugs storyline

Daniel Kilkelly
·2 min read

Emmerdale spoilers follow.

Emmerdale's David Metcalfe must decide whether to keep Leyla Cavanagh's drugs habit a secret next week.

In upcoming scenes, David becomes the first person close to Leyla to discover that she's regularly using cocaine.

The revelation comes following a few days of tension between David and Leyla.

Family acrimony comes to the surface when David accuses Leyla of not supporting Jacob Gallagher before he heads away to university.

Photo credit: ITV
Photo credit: ITV

Related: Emmerdale's Leyla is caught out by David in 35 new spoiler pictures

Preferring a quick solution rather than investing any time in Jacob, a distracted Leyla treats him by flashing the cash.

This only annoys David further, as it isn't what he'd had in mind.

Before long, Leyla regrets offering to help cover the costs of Jacob's university accommodation. She knows that she wouldn't have been so generous if she hadn't been high on coke at the time.

Later, Leyla struggles when Kim Tate and Vanessa Woodfield bombard her with questions at the Take A Vow office.

Photo credit: ITV
Photo credit: ITV

Related: Emmerdale star Joanne Mitchell teases "scary" scenes in Sandra storyline

Kim decides Leyla isn't up to the task, so she fires her as her wedding planner.

Once alone, Leyla reacts true to form by preparing to take another line of cocaine, but she's finally caught out when David walks in.

Leyla tries desperately to talk her way out of it, but David won't let this go and encourages her to seek the help she needs.

David is put in a difficult position when Leyla begs him not to tell her husband Liam about her addiction.

Photo credit: ITV
Photo credit: ITV

Related: Emmerdale's Amelia Spencer to spark concern over connection to Noah

Later, David appears to have other ideas when he texts Liam and asks him to meet.

In a last-ditch effort, Leyla promises David that she has given up cocaine for good. Will David still tell Liam?

For more on drug addiction and dependency, including information and support, please visit FRANK or Action on Addiction.

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV and streams on the ITV Hub.

Read more Emmerdale spoilers on our dedicated homepage

