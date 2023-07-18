Emmerdale's Charles worries as Victor manipulates Claudette

Emmerdale spoilers follow.

Emmerdale's Charles Anderson will face further worries over his parents next week, as his dad Victor begins to play with his mum Claudette's feelings.

Charles has been on edge ever since his estranged father walked back into his life this summer, having just been released from a high-security prison after a long sentence.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

With his mum Claudette also now living in the village, Charles has been feeling the pressure of being back in close contact with both of his parents, and the situation is about to get even tougher for the vicar.

ITV

ITV

Related: Emmerdale to reveal Jai's biological father

In scenes airing next week, Victor flirts hard with ex-wife Claudette and Charles is thrown to see her unexpectedly flirting back.

Later on, troubled Charles is found by his partner, Manpreet Sharma. Charles is grim as he prepares to spill the details of his family history to Manpreet.

Charles is measured as he starts to explain what happened in the past between him, Victor and Claudette. Manpreet is shocked to learn that Claudette was once taken hostage, while Charles chokes back tears as he worries about whether his dad could be up to his old tricks.

ITV

Related: Emmerdale's Wendy and Liam caught out over affair

The next day, manipulative Victor gives sad eyes over his relationship with Charles, leaving Claudette appalled that her son lied about mending his rift with his dad.

Annoyed, Claudette confronts Charles over his shaky relationship with Victor. Charles begrudgingly agrees to stop pushing Victor away now that he's back in his life, but will he be able to stay true to his word after everything that's happened?

ITV

Related: Emmerdale's Gabby gets setback in revenge plot

After actor Eddie Osei was confirmed to be joining the Emmerdale cast as Victor, producer Hannah Cheers teased that his arrival will turn life for the Andersons "upside down".

"While Claudette is confronted by the husband she prayed she'd never see again, Charles has to face up to painful past traumas and he makes no secret of the fact that Victor is not welcome here," she said. "But who will win out?"

Last week, Charles learned that his dad has an unruptured aneurysm on his brain, although Charles' reaction to the news may not have been what Victor was hoping for.

Emmerdale airs on weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV1, and streams on ITVX.

Read more Emmerdale spoilers on our dedicated homepage

You Might Also Like