Emmerdale's Charity threatens Chloe over Reuben's christening

Emmerdale spoilers follow.

Emmerdale's Charity Dingle has issued a threat to Chloe Harris ahead of baby Reuben's christening.

Charity showed her ruthless side in the closing moments of Tuesday's episode (August 22) after an offer to host the event was thrown back in her face.

The latest visit to the village saw Chloe and her partner Mackenzie Boyd left disappointed as they learned that their planned venue for the christening party had fallen through.

Charity offered up The Woolpack as an alternative location, which prompted Chloe to scoff at the suggestion after their acrimonious history.

ITV

Related: Emmerdale confirms return storyline for Gabby Thomas

Chloe assumed that Charity was joking, as it's only a few months since she and Mack devastated Charity with their baby secret. However, there was an awkward exchange when it became clear that Charity was serious.

Later, the drama continued as Chloe bumped into Charity outside the pub toilets.

Chloe apologised for seeming rude when she rejected Charity's offer, but also made it clear that she still wouldn't be accepting it.

Fed up with playing nice, Charity clashed with Chloe when the new mum claimed that she didn't want any hard feelings.

ITV

Related: Emmerdale's executive producer Jane Hudson to stand down after five years

Charity quipped: "Careful who you have your babies with then, eh?"

As things turned catty, Chloe made disparaging remarks about Charity and admitted that she'd never be able to trust her not to ruin the christening if it took place at The Woolpack.

Charity replied: "Good luck finding a venue for your christening – oh and remember, it doesn't have to be here for me to ruin it. I can ruin it wherever it is. And I just might – you know, if it takes my fancy."

Will Charity follow through with her threat?

Check out more of our Emmerdale coverage:

- Emmerdale's Charity Dingle and Liam Cavanagh in romantic twist

- Emmerdale confirms return for Cathy Hope

- Emmerdale's Caleb Miligan beaten up as newcomer Harry turns nastier

- Emmerdale star Mark Charnock reveals Marlon Dingle's role in special episode

- Emmerdale star Zoe Henry explains why Rhona Goskirk hits breaking point

- Emmerdale star Louise Jameson reveals turning point in Mary's storyline

- Emmerdale star Liam Fox explains Dan Spencer's exit

- 13 huge Emmerdale spoilers for this week

Emmerdale airs on weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV1, and streams on ITVX.

Read more Emmerdale spoilers on our dedicated homepage

You Might Also Like