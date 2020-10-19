Emmerdale's Belle is quizzed by Sam after not taking her medication

From Digital Spy

Emmerdale's Belle Dingle sparks concern from her brother Sam tonight (October 19) as he realises that she hasn't taken her medication.

The ITV soap is currently revisiting Belle's mental health issues, as she has been pushed to breaking point by Jamie Tate's attempts to frame her for Moira's hit and run accident.

In Monday's episode, Belle returns home after spending a night in a police cell.

Belle has just been charged by the police after Jamie paid a mystery witness to lie about her.

Sam is full of concern for Belle as he catches up with her, wanting to make sure that she's okay.

He also points out that Belle is behind on her medication, as she didn't have her tablets with her when she stayed overnight at the station.

Sam encourages Belle to take her pills, but when he leaves her alone, she can hear the voice of her late mum Lisa again.

The voice encourages Belle not to comply, so she falls further behind with the pills.

Eden Taylor-Draper, who plays Belle, recently explained: "She thinks she can hear Lisa. Belle finds that massively comforting. I don't think she really realises that she's ill. Because it's her mum, she just thinks it's great.

"But then her mum says she has to get revenge and that it's all about getting her own back. Belle starts to do things that aren't right and that aren't Belle. She doesn't understand why her mum wants her to do those things, but because it's her mum, she trusts it and goes with it. That's when it becomes serious."

Emmerdale airs tonight at 7pm on ITV.

We would encourage anyone who identifies with the topics raised in this article to reach out. Organisations who can offer support include Samaritans on 116 123 (www.samaritans.org) or Mind on 0300 123 3393 (www.mind.org.uk). Readers in the US are encouraged to visit mentalhealth.gov.

