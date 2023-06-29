Emmerdale's Amelia makes risky decision after dangerous confrontation

Emmerdale spoilers follow.

Amelia Spencer has made a risky decision following a dangerous confrontation with a social media follower in Emmerdale.

This week has seen Amelia's father Dan Spencer and boyfriend Noah Dingle becoming increasingly concerned with the messages she has been receiving on her social media accounts.

The aspiring influencer has reacted with anger over her loved ones failing to trust her, but she received an eerie wake-up call in Thursday's (June 29) episode.

ITV

Dan initially took action by confiscating Amelia's phone and laptop while they got to the bottom of the creepy messages from followers.

Later, as Amelia went to work at the salon, a man turned up in the village to observe her from afar. This man, Lloyd, would eventually introduce himself to Amelia, claiming to be her top subscriber.

Amelia was confused as she believed the person she'd been messaging with was a woman but didn't have much time to suss out the clues since Lloyd demanded one-on-one time with her.

The teen became terrified when Lloyd trapped her in the salon, though Mandy soon arrived and the subscriber backed off. In spite of her nerves, Amelia begged Mandy not to tell Dan what was going on.

ITV

Her attempts to keep her dad from finding out didn't last long as Dan discovered his daughter was being bombarded with creepy messages from Lloyd following their confrontation.

The situation took an even darker turn when they realised that Lloyd now knows where they live — yet Amelia refused to get the police involved.

"I just want to forget Carefree 23 and move on with my life, start concentrating on Esther and college and the salon," she insisted.

Dan questioned whether giving up social media was what she really wanted — as he only wanted her to take a break from social media while they reported the harassment.

"I don't want you pulling the plug out of fear," Dan assured her.

As Amelia broke down, Dan relented and agreed that they wouldn't go to the police over Lloyd. But are they putting themselves in more danger?

