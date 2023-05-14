Emmerdale star suggested Marlon Dingle's mum storyline

Emmerdale spoilers follow.

Emmerdale star Mark Charnock has revealed that on-screen wife Zoe Henry once suggested a storyline in which Marlon’s mother would arrive in the village.

The actor has played the role of Marlon since 1996, with his mother being presumed deceased despite the matter never being properly addressed.

Henry, who plays Rhona Goskirk on the ITV soap, reportedly suggested the idea of a storyline involving Marlon’s mother, and Charnock revealed who she had in mind to play the character should the opportunity arise.

“Marlon’s mum is supposed to be dead, though it’s never really been confirmed,” he told Inside Soap. “So Zoe came up with this left-field idea of getting Frances de la Tour, who I love as an actress, to play her.”

Though the arrival of Marlon’s mother was purely hypothetical, the Dingles will be at the centre of the action in the coming weeks, with the family rallying behind Charity after it was revealed that Mack had cheated on her.

Charnock, who is close to co-star Dominic Brunt, spoke about the bond he has with on-screen family, adding: “When it was two to three episodes per week, we’d go out fairly frequently. But with so many episodes, socialising tends to happen at lunch times and between scenes.

“The Dingles are a very friendly gang. And there is a bit of kudos about having that surname,” he explained. “Out in the world it’s like a passport for people to feel friendly towards you.”

Charnock isn’t the only Dingle to talk about the upcoming drama, with Lisa Riley explaining that the family will band together, saying: “Mandy's a Dingle, so obviously she's going to take Charity's side. Also, in terms of Mandy's relationship with Mack, he did her over with the money, and he set up Vinny with the gambling – so it's a case of third strike and you're out.”

Emmerdale airs on weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV1, and streams on ITVX.

