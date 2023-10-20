Emmerdale star Samantha Giles confirms exit and date of last episode

Emmerdale star Samantha Giles has confirmed she will be exiting the soap very soon.

Back in July, it was reported that the star could be set for another exit as Bernice Blackstock, having last departed the Dales in 2019.

Appearing on today's (October 20) This Morning, Samantha revealed that she will indeed be departing the soap, with her final episode set for next month.

"I haven't been able to kind of confirm it, really, until now. But yes, I am going," she told hosts Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary. "I think my last on screen is 14th November, the final episode."

The exit comes ahead of Samantha appearing in panto this Christmas in a production of Cinderella at Bradford's Alhambra Theatre.

Earlier this year, the actress expressed a desire to explore other roles during an appearance on Loose Women.

"I've never lost that thing of wanting to go and do other things," she admitted. "You know, like the stage, I really miss theatre, because it's like this. You've got your audience there, you're having a relationship with your audience."

Speaking back in 2020 after her previous exit from the show, Samantha admitted that she wouldn't have minded if the show's writers killed Bernice off, and that she was "starting to feel a bit stifled" by the role.

"Emmerdale very kindly left the door open for me," she told OK!. "I wouldn't have minded if they'd killed me off, but they were lovely.

"They didn't want me to leave but I got the urge. This departure is my second from the show – the first was after three years, then this stint was from 2012 to 2019. But I'm ready to move on."

Emmerdale airs on weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV1, and streams on ITVX.

