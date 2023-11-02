Emmerdale star responds to emotional Mandy and Eric scenes

Emmerdale spoilers follow.

Emmerdale star Lisa Riley has thanked fans after the ITV soap started airing a Parkinson's disease storyline concerning Eric Pollard confiding in her character Mandy Dingle.

In a recent episode, Eric, played by Christopher Chittell, told Mandy he'd been diagnosed with the neurological condition but is determined to face it alone.

After the revelation, Riley took to her Instagram to thank followers who have been moved by the story and sent messages.

"I'm away on holiday and I've been woken up to your beautiful, beautiful, kind messages about last night's episode," the soap star wrote.

"Firstly, thank you and secondly, for the lovely Chitters to have been given such a powerful, heartfelt storyline is fantastic," she continued. "I hope you all enjoy how it plays out over the upcoming months. [Parkinson's disease] has affected so many people, let's see what's next."

In scenes aired on November 1, Eric swore Mandy to secrecy as he insisted on keeping the diagnosis to himself while also facing a relationship crisis with his partner Brenda.

ITV

"I feel really privileged to be given this storyline," Chittell said about his character's diagnosis. "Parkinson's is indiscriminate, deceptive and wickedly unkind targeting so many. I want to do this storyline justice for the most courageous of people who are having to bear the brunt of this condition."



The fastest-growing neurological condition in the world, Parkinson's has a degenerative effect on the central nervous system, impacting both the motor system and non-motor system as it progresses. Despite there not being cure for the disease at present, treatments can help with symptoms.

Emmerdale airs on weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV1, and streams on ITVX.

For more information and support about this topic, you can visit the Parkinson's UK website or contact the Helpline at 0808 800 0303.



