Emmerdale star Malandra Burrows reveals she has stage 3 breast cancer

(ITV)

Former Emmerdale actress Malandra Burrows has revealed she been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer.

The 56-year-old star, best known for playing long-running character Kathy Glover in the ITV soap, said she is undergoing chemotherapy after being diagnosed in February.

She told OK! Magazine she remains positive after having a tumour removed from her left breast, and now wants to raise awareness and encourage other women to get checked out.

Burrows said: “‘I’ve kind of gone into combat mode. If I look back, I’ve given it everything I can and that’s all I can do.

“I hate to say it, but when it’s your life at stake you’re prepared to do everything to get through. That’s helped me focus.”

Malandra Burrows in 2007 (Getty Images)

She also recounted how she found out she had cancer.

After finding a lump, in January this year, Burrows said she decided to book a doctors’ appointment and was told by a consultant it was a cyst.

But after a follow-up scan and ultrasound, Burrows was informed the doctors needed to see her as soon as possible and later confirmed it was cancer.

She added that she is now taking life “day by day” as she plans to have a mastectomy this year to ensure the cancer has gone.

Burrows, who has lost friends to breast cancer, was due to have a routine mammogram in 2020 but it was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The soap star said she believes the cancer could have been diagnosed earlier if the appointment had gone ahead.

Now Burrows wants to raise awareness and is calling for other women to be aware of breast cancer and have mammograms.

“Regardless of age, if something seems odd, speak to your GP,” she said.

Burrows played Kathy Glover in Emmerdale from 1985 to 2001, and briefly returned in 2005.

In some memorable storylines during her time on the show, her character was married three times and jilted at the altar, kidnapped, injured by a horse and trapped in the wreckage of a bus crash.

Burrows also took part in the 2006 series of I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! where she was sixth to be sent home from the Australian jungle.