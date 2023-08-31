Emmerdale star Kevin Mathurin responds to shock death storyline

Emmerdale spoilers follow.

Emmerdale star Kevin Mathurin has responded to a shocking death storyline involving his character Charles Anderson.

The actor has put up a post on Instagram paying tribute to former co-star Eddie Osei, whose exit as the vicar's father Victor Anderson aired earlier in the week.

"Thank you so much, Eddie, for bringing so much joy to the set," he wrote. "You played Victor so well, I will always remember how much you made me laugh at how dastardly he really was. You are a great guy and deeply missed by The Andersons."

Related: Emmerdale reveals Lydia Dingle's devastating storyline in 22 new spoiler pictures

Chris Bisson, who plays Jai Sharma, joined in on the tributes by insisting "a nicer man you will not meet", in spite of his character Victor being a bit of a wheeler-dealer on the soap.

The shocking exit occurred in Tuesday night's episode, when Charles and his mother Claudette found Victor dead in one of the church pews.

Having only recently been released from prison, Victor was facing the prospect of being jailed again for stealing a family heirloom that belonged to Charles Anderson's partner Manpreet Sharma.

It was only after Victor had died that Charles revealed he was actually the one who stole the necklace and planted it on his father as a means to get him out of the village.

ITV

Related: 9 huge Emmerdale spoilers for next week

Charles had suspected his father had been lying about having an unruptured aneurysm to worm his way back into wife Claudette's life, though the vicar ultimately found out his father was telling the truth.

Charles now believes he was responsible for his father's untimely demise, though he's begged Manpreet not to tell his mother Claudette because the truth could ruin all of their lives.

Emmerdale airs on weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV1, and streams on ITVX.

Read more Emmerdale spoilers on our dedicated homepage.

You Might Also Like