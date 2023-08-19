Emmerdale star Jay Kontzle and wife Mimi mark anniversary with throwback posts

Emmerdale actor Jay Kontzle and his wife Mimi have celebrated their anniversary with some cute social media posts.

Jay, who plays Billy Fletcher in the ITV soap, shared a photo of himself and his wife looking a little younger, with his caption reading: "Seven Years Married."

Mimi shared a more recent photo, writing: "Happy wedding anniversary to us. Love you always."

Last month, Jay joked that he wasn't happy with Billy's newest storyline, as it hit a bit close to home for him. In the soap, Billy and Dawn found out that they are expecting a baby together, while Jay and Mimi welcomed their third child in November last year.

Jay told Digital Spy and other press: "I felt like the show was doing me over, to be honest! I got the news and I was like: 'Come on, Jane [Hudson, executive producer], you're killing me here!'

"Billy is quite sound and he's a nice guy. I'm obviously a nice guy too, but my kids do my head in and they stress me out!

"We're just putting a cot together at the minute and it's been a nightmare, it's killing us. The kids are being naughty already. To find out: 'So I'm going to go home, deal with my kids, and then I'm going to come in to work the next day and deal with three other kids myself and just do the same thing?'"

Joking aside, he said he was excited for the storyline, as he feels like family is the heart of the soap's dynamic.

