Emmerdale star on what he'll miss about show after shock exit

Emmerdale's Bhasker Patel has followed up his character Rishi Sharma's devastating exit with a goodbye video message.

Unfolding in the hour-long episode on ITV yesterday (July 27), the truth about Jai Sharma's biological dad finally came to the surface before the groom-in-waiting offered out an olive branch in the form of a wedding invitation to Rishi.

However, he never showed up at the ceremony, with the camera cutting to Rishi's lifeless body at the bottom of the stairs at home.

Posted onto the soap's official Twitter in the immediate aftermath of these scenes, a clip captured a fully costumed Patel on set reflecting on a wonderful journey.

"The thing that I'll miss the most for Rishi is, you know, being in this village," he began. "He came here long ago and they embraced him and he embraced the village as well. And working here in the village, you know, we're the only soap who has this."

As for what resonates with the audience so much about Rishi; "I think he's a bumbling character. He loved his family - he did everything for his family.

"He got into trouble once... Jai made Rachel [Breckle], who was a cleaner, pregnant, and Jai was married to Charity [Dingle], and then he took on the blame saying: 'That's my baby!'. Those are the moments that the audience would go: 'Ah he's a lovely, caring dad.'"

Signing off, Patel then told the camera with a smile: "Thank you for watching Rishi's story and I would like to thank everybody here because it's been a fantastic 12 years for me. The camaraderie is so great, so thank you and yeah, look after yourself. Bye bye."

Upcoming Emmerdale scenes will see the newly-married Jai discover his dad's body, but what was this like to shoot?

Chris Bisson recalled: "It was difficult and they were long emotional days – I felt wiped out by the end of filming. But I tried to give it my all. We try to get inside the heads of the characters. The audience wants to see and understand the characters' pain and that is what we as actors try to portray."

