Emmerdale star Emma Atkins reflects on Charity and Vanessa's sad split

Emmerdale star Emma Atkins has reflected on her character Charity Dingle's split from Vanessa Woodfield a few years ago.

The couple broke fans' hearts in 2020 when they separated after Charity cheated on Vanessa with Mackenzie Boyd, and in a new interview Emma noted that "a lot of people say" that her character was happiest with Vanessa.

"But then again, when something becomes too happy, people suggest there needs to be conflict for it to be watchable in soaps. So, there is that element," she admitted (via Radio Times).

"Also, [Vanessa star] Michelle [Hardwick] had to exit because she was having a child, so they needed to put something in the way of us, which is part of life when people come and go out – soaps need a reason why people have to break up.

"It was a very beautiful, wholesome relationship, and Charity isn't used to that, she's used to being part of quite a toxic environment."

Emma went on to note that "Charity and Vanessa were a wonderful combo in many aspects," elaborating: "They understood one another, and she finally felt she could let go and trust when she hadn’t been able to do that before now.

"From Vanessa, that level of support, loyalty and love is priceless. I think a lot of people took to that and it resonated. The fact it was two women, it made a brilliant impact for a lot of people."

Meanwhile, back in August Emma spoke to Digital Spy about Charity's big role in this month's Super Soap Week, teasing: "I just know that it's going to be spectacular in one way or another."

Emmerdale airs on weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV1, and streams on ITVX.

