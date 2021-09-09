Emmerdale star Emile John calls for Ethan to catch out evil Meena

Emmerdale spoilers follow.

Emmerdale star Emile John has revealed that he's hoping his character Ethan Anderson can be involved in Meena Jutla's dramatic downfall.

Ethan was an early target of Meena's scheming earlier this year, as the ruthless nurse tricked him by impersonating his long-lost mother in a series of text messages.

Once Meena (Paige Sandhu) had achieved her aims with the subterfuge, she was quick to cut all contact – leaving Ethan heartbroken over his absent mum all over again.

So far, Ethan has never discovered what Meena did, but we all know that secrets in Soapland never stay under wraps forever.



Photo credit: ITV

In an exclusive chat with Digital Spy, Emile expressed hope that Ethan can remain involved in the Meena story, which has since progressed into a sinister soap serial killer plot.

He told us: "I'd love Ethan to find out what Meena did. Paige is doing such excellent work with her current storyline. I'm so proud of her.

"I'd love Ethan to get a little chunk of that cake, so it'd be interesting if he discovered that Meena tricked him. Fireworks would definitely be in the mix there, if he does!

"If there's anyone to call Meena out on the absolutely repulsive behaviour that she has been displaying, Ethan is the one to do it. He absolutely tore Manpreet to shreds for leaving him when he was a kid, which was a huge deal.



Photo credit: ITV

"But I dread to think what he'd do to Meena, considering the fact that she has killed someone! It would definitely cause some shockwaves."

Asked whether a showdown with Meena could be a dangerous prospect for Ethan, Emile laughed: "I think everyone is nervous whenever they have a scene with Paige. They're checking how long they've got on their contracts!

"But we all understand it's part of the territory of this job and this industry."

Emile joined the cast of Emmerdale at the end of 2020 and made his first appearance on screen in January this year. Since then, the talented soap newcomer has already taken centre stage in two important issue-based storylines.

Story continues

Photo credit: ITV

At the start of this year, Ethan was racially profiled by a police officer who was searching for drugs in the village. Ethan was then unfairly arrested, as local teen Sarah Sugden had planted the drugs in his jacket.

Labour MP Dawn Butler acknowledged the story on Twitter at the time, praising the powerful nature of Ethan's scenes as his perspective on racism was explored across multiple episodes.

Reflecting on the story, Emile explained: "Being tweeted by Dawn Butler was amazing. When you're on set, sometimes you forget just how many people you're reaching.

"That storyline was an important one to tell. I feel like Emmerdale has a predominantly white audience. We were able to tell that story in a sensitive way, we were hitting the right audience base and it was a pleasure to be part of that storyline."



Photo credit: ITV

More recently, another of Ethan's stories explored the potential consequences of unprotected sex, as he feared that he could have contracted HIV following a one-night stand with a guy he met via a dating app.

Emile continued: "It was good to reiterate to people in a fresh way how important it is to stay safe when having sex. It was another important story to tell.

"My main hope for that storyline was just to remind people to have fun, do what you want to do, but remain safe while you're doing it.

"I had a short phone call with the producer, who outlined to me what the storyline was going to be. At that point, I didn't have the scripts or any dialogue to look at, but I had an overview of the storyline.

"From there, I did my own research to get a personal grounding on the storyline and the situation.

"I really appreciate those one-to-ones with the producers. If you do have any worries or fears, or you're hesitant about stuff, that's when you can express that."



Photo credit: ITV

Emmerdale is Emile's first TV role and he's already receiving recognition for his work, having been nominated for Most Popular Newcomer at this year's National Television Awards, which take place tonight (September 9).

Discussing his journey into acting, Emile recalled: "I was at drama school but left to go to the BRIT School in Year 9. I did sixth form there too, so I left after Year 13. I did the musical theatre course there, learning acting, singing and dancing.

"I think there's a difference with 'straight' acting – a different sort of connection to the script. In musical theatre, a lot of the focus is obviously on the music – and I'm not the best dancer!

"Sometimes the actual one-to-one interactions between humans can get lost in the dancing, but those interactions are what I'm interested in.

"That's what I've always loved, the connection between two people. So I've always loved acting and hopefully I can continue with it for a long time."

Photo credit: ITV

On his time at Emmerdale so far, Emile enthused: "I've just learned so much. It's my first job outside of drama school and I'm working with people who have been in this industry for years.

"It's just been a pleasure sharing the screen with them and absorbing all I can – whether it's the actors, directors, or some of the crew giving great advice.

"The way I look at my time so far is learning so much and hopefully taking my abilities to the next level.

"It was just so exhilarating to find out that I'd be joining Emmerdale. It still hasn't really sunk in that this is my first job out of drama school.



Photo credit: ITV

"When I left drama school, we were in the thick of COVID at the time, so I was thinking: 'Am I even going to be able to use what I've learned at uni? Am I going to be able to take it to a performing industry? Is the industry even going to be there?'

"To have those worries and then be on Emmerdale, honestly, it's a dream come true."

Despite the ongoing COVID restrictions on set, Emile has struck up off-screen friendships with co-stars Kevin Mathurin (Charles), Natalie Ann Jamieson (Amy) and Jurell Carter (Nate Robinson) among others.

He's also hoping Ethan gets to share some more scenes with Emmerdale's bad boy Cain Dingle, after they crossed paths briefly earlier in the year.



Photo credit: ITV

On his hopes for Ethan's future, Emile added: "I think it's whatever the writers want. It's their call, really! I haven't tried to give any ideas – this is my first job and I'm still relatively new, so I don't want to push the boat out too far!

"I'm really enjoying what they've done with Ethan so far. All of the storylines I've done with Ethan have been really topical. When people think about those storylines and how important they are, it's a privilege that my character is at the heart of them.

"It's great to be involved in the infidelity storylines and the stereotypical soap stuff, it's good fun. But I get a lot more satisfaction when I'm in storylines that can help people.

"One person I'd like to work with more is Jeff (Hordley), who plays Cain. I've only worked with him once. I think there was literally only one line that Ethan said to him!

"We didn't work together for that long, but he's an Emmerdale legend. I'm just a sponge in this job and I just want to learn from those people who've been here for a long time, so I can get as much knowledge as I can. So I'd love to work with Jeff."

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

Read more Emmerdale spoilers on our dedicated homepage

You Might Also Like