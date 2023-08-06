Emmerdale star Danny Miller and wife Steph Jones welcome second child

Ex-Emmerdale star Danny Miller and wife Steph Jones have welcomed their second child together.

The actor, who played Aaron Dingle on the ITV soap before departing last year, took to Instagram to announce that he and Steph had expanded their family with a baby daughter.

“When three becomes four,” he wrote in the caption, with an accompanying video showing their son Albert meeting his little sister. “Welcome to the World Baby Miller. We all love you more than you’ll ever know👶🏻”

Steph also posted on Instagram, posing for a snap with her family as she wrote: “Twice the worry, twice the love, twice the joy. We feel so lucky right now. ❤️”

Miller had played Aaron for 12 years across two stints on Emmerdale, but quit in late 2021 after deciding to seek “new opportunities” and spend more time with his family.

“When I found out Steph was pregnant I decided I didn't want to do the 12-hour days for the first year of Albert's life, so I let them know very early on I was going,” he said. “It's all been worth it and there are things in the pipeline.

“I think it was time for a bit of a change and I'm not sure if the character was a bit tired. There wasn't a massive amount happening with him and that didn't look like it was going to change, so it seemed like a good time to try something different with my career,” he added.

In current developments on the soap, Bob Hope actor Tony Audenshaw outlined his desire for a former co-star to return, revealing: “I'd love Alex Carter, who played Bob's son Jamie, to come back. We are still mates.”

Emmerdale airs on weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV1, and streams on ITVX.

