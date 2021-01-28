Emmerdale star Charlotte Bellamy explains Laurel Thomas' alcohol relapse

From Digital Spy

Emmerdale's Laurel Thomas faces a devastating setback in the coming week as she begins an alcohol relapse.

Laurel (Charlotte Bellamy) is struggling to cope after she and her partner Jai Sharma (Chris Bisson) made the decision to terminate her pregnancy after doctors diagnosed their unborn child with Down's syndrome.

After an unexpected notification from one of her old pregnancy apps, Laurel drinks some vodka – however, Nicola King (Nicola Wheeler) turns up and catches her drinking the alcohol. Nicola supports Laurel as she opens up about the termination and also tells Jai that Laurel is struggling.

Speaking about Laurel's grief and the strain it's putting on her and Jai's relationship, Bellamy said: "Laurel and Jai are not really communicating well. They're not talking about the termination because it's too painful, so they're dealing with it separately.

"That's obviously very dangerous because they're both on different paths. They're both addicts and Laurel really wants a drink. It's a dangerous thing to do but she thinks it's the only way she can get through this."

Bellamy also mentioned that having vodka in the house is a massive temptation for Laurel. After she purchases the alcohol, she cannot forget about it and because she's in so much emotional pain, Laurel sees it as a coping mechanism.

Explaining why this was the correct storyline to revisit, Bellamy added: "You can't pretend that isn't always going to be a devil on her shoulder.

"The alcohol story was really good and they really looked into how, under the stresses and strains of being a mother, it can become a real crutch. It's only natural that she would turn back to it at this point in her life."

Emmerdale will be airing these scenes in the week beginning Monday, February 1 on ITV.

Alcohol Change UK offers information, advice and support with their questions about drinking and the problems that can sometimes be caused by alcohol. For more information, visit Alcohol Change UK's website. Drinkline also offers free, confidential advice to anyone who is concerned about their own or someone else's drinking on 0300 123 1110 (weekdays 9am–8pm, weekends 11am–4pm).

Readers can also contact Drinkaware.

Sands supports anyone affected by the death of a baby. You can contact the Sands National Helpline on 0808 164 3332, or email helpline@sands.org.uk.



