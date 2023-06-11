Emmerdale star Will Ash confirms flashback in Caleb attack mystery

Emmerdale spoilers follow.

Emmerdale star Will Ash has confirmed a flashback sequence will reveal Caleb Milligan's attacker as part of a new whodunit storyline.

In scenes set to air this week, villainous Caleb will be pushed off a cliff by a mystery assailant following a dramatic showdown with the villagers at the pub when they discover his plot to take over Home Farm.

Talking to Inside Soap, Ash said: "At first you don't know who does it, but later we'll see a flashback to the moment Caleb is pushed and it will all make sense."

"It's pretty well deserved," Ash said. "It feels a bit like 'Who Shot JR?' in Dallas, as nearly everyone has a motive to want Caleb dead. He's a character who has burned all of his bridges."

"I was excited about it because you don't know whether he survives or not, and it's left pretty open as to who the culprit is because Caleb's offended that many people in the village," he said of his many enemies .

When asked how he reacted when he was told his character would be involved in a literal cliffhanger, Ash quipped: "I asked, 'How high is the cliff and will I be doing my own stunts?'"

"Physically, I didn't really have to do much, I just fell off a platform, but it was great fun," he added.



While it's easy to dislike Caleb, Ash said his character isn't all bad: "I think he pushes it too far in the pub when he's so verbally abusive to them all, and he is really quite vicious with it – that was great fun to play, insulting everyone. But in Caleb's heart, he was only doing what he thought was the right thing, plotting to steal back from Kim what he believes is rightfully his.

"He's not evil, though I'm sure the audience will disagree."

Emmerdale airs on weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV1, and streams on ITVX.

