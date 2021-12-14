Emmerdale star Anna Nightingale announces birth of second child

Emmerdale star Anna Nightingale has announced the birth of her second child.

The actress, who is known for her role as Andrea Tate on the long running soap, welcomed her daughter Ava Noelle earlier this month.

She broke the news on Instagram with a picture of a baby’s hand holding her finger, captioning it: “The wait is finally over, hello bubba.

“The four of us are home and in our cosy bubble of sleepless nights and endless cuddles.”

“Just in time for Christmas our little pudding has arrived safe and well.

“Ava Noele born Wednesday 1st December.”

Nightingale also has another daughter, Autumn, with her partner Daren Dixon.



She announced the news of her second pregnancy in OK Magazine in September.

Her other TV roles include appearances on BBC medical dramas Casualty and Doctors, and E4 comedy drama Misfits.