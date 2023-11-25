Emmerdale star Amy Walsh discusses Tracy's big Christmas storyline

Emmerdale spoilers follow.

Emmerdale star Amy Walsh has discussed her soap character Tracy 's upcoming Christmas storyline.

Tracy and Caleb are set to have their secret romance rumbled on Christmas Day when someone discovers their affair.

Walsh has explained her excitement – and trepidation – at the upcoming festive fiasco.

"I've never really featured much in the Christmas eps before," she said. "It's always really lovely to just sit down and watch the soaps on Christmas Day, especially if you're a fan.

"Hopefully people will get what they want from the episode. It's really festive and lovely on one side, then obviously really dark and awful on another, in true soap fashion. It's quite exciting for me to be part of something like that."

She also explained that there would be a mandatory viewing party in the Walsh household on Christmas Day.

"We're all away this year, the family are all staying in a house together, so I'm going to have to get them all together for the Emmerdale showdown! My poor new husband will have to watch me kissing my on screen affair, which is always nice for him, poor thing!"

Walsh is married to former EastEnders star Toby-Alexander Smith. Speaking about his time on the BBC soap, she said: "I remember one Christmas we all sat down to watch his big episode on EastEnders on Christmas Day, so this year it's my turn, I guess."

Show producer Laura Shaw previously told Digital Spy about the storyline.

"We've started Tracy and Caleb's dangerous affair. We'll see a bit more of that in the run-up to Christmas. What we'll see is the most awkward Christmas dinner ever, where those lot are all sat round the table at the Dingles' together.

"Somebody on Christmas Day is going to find out their dark secret and threaten to blow that."

Emmerdale airs on weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV1, and streams on ITVX.

