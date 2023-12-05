Emmerdale spoilers: Mack gets punched, Amy is grabbed by an assailant

Find out what's to come in another week in the Woolpack in the latest Emmerdale spoilers for 11-14 December 2023. (ITV)

Matty lashes out and punches Mack during a tense stand-off on Emmerdale next week, while Amy is at the mercy of a mystery hooded figure.

Plus, Christmas is coming and Nicola has a surprise in store, while Pollard is convinced to reveal the truth about his diagnosis to Rodney.

It’s your Emmerdale spoilers for 11-14 December 2023.

Matty blurts out the truth

Matty Barton [ASH PALMISCIANO], Mack Boyd [LAWRENCE ROBB] (ITV)

Moira would like a big family Christmas and pressures Matty into convincing Amy to join them. But Mack is angsty about sitting around the meal table with Amy while his son remains missing.

Soon enough, an argument about the arrangements breaks out, which results in Matty cracking and telling Mack that he and Amy are visiting Chloe the following day.

After processing this bombshell, Mack hares round to see Charity and reveals a plan he’s formulated to get his boy back.

Who is Amy’s assailant?

Amy Wyatt [NATALIE ANN-JAMIESON] (ITV)

Mack’s scheme to be reunited with Reuben will see him and Charity follow Amy’s car as it leaves the village. And when the vehicle then gets stuck at temporary traffic lights, Mack takes drastic action and snatches Amy’s phone – his plan being to lure Chloe to a rendezvous by pretending to be her sister.

An oblivious Chloe then preps Reuben for her meet-up in the park, but an unconvincing word in a text results in her realising that she’s walking into a trap and she messages a reply telling Mack that he’ll never see his son again.

A reeling Mack then vents spleen at Amy, who shames him for isolating Chloe even further — and when Matty also loses his temper, he ends up punching Mack.

But Matty will also be seen arguing with Amy, who blames him for blurting out their plans in the first place.

Believing their relationship is over, a defeated Matty heads off. But later, at the HOP, Amy is left startled when she’s grabbed by a hooded figure. Is someone exacting revenge?

Pollard decides to confide

Pollard [CHRIS CHITTELL], Rodney Blackstock [PATRICK MOWER] (ITV)

Pollard finds himself unable to face the Parkinson’s Support Group meeting, but is later taken by surprise when he experiences an unexpected tremor.

Following this upsetting incident, Manpreet encourages Pollard to confide in his friend Rodney about his diagnosis. But Pollard is left confused by the off-hand reaction he gets from Rodders.

Nicola and Claudette plan the village’s Christmas celebrations

Claudette Anderson [FLO WILSON], Nicola King [NICOLA WHEELER] (ITV)

Nicola and Claudette may have opposing visions, but this doesn’t stop Charles from managing to convince them to co-organise the Christmas fair. Yet it soon transpires that a clipboard-wielding Claudette is no match for a galvanised Nicola.

Belle, meanwhile, is left intrigued when Tom announces he has a secret plan to make her Christmas a memorable one. But you can expect to see Tom left beating himself up over his failed plans when Nicola makes her announcement about the surprise guests at the fair. But who has been booked?

Paddy shows support to Chas

Aaron Dingle [DANNY MILLER], Paddy Kirk [DOMINIC BRUNT], Chas Dingle [LUCY PARGETER] (ITV)

Aaon tells Paddy that he’s capitulated too easily to Chas when he agrees to share Eve’s Christmas with her.

But Paddy is quick to defend Chas and says that he and Eve will always love her, no matter what Aaron thinks. Heartened by his words, Chas is left feeling grateful for this show of support.

Samson lands himself a new job

Chas Dingle [LUCY PARGETER], Samson Dingle [SAM HALL] (ITV)

Charity will be seen offering Samson pot-man duties at the Woolpack. And Sam can’t help but be proud of his son gaining employment and the two of them begin to look forward to Christmas.

Chas, though, is just looking forward to bossing Samson around on his first day in his new job.

Angelica’s dilemma

Angelica King [REBECCA BAKES] (ITV)

Finally, Amelia is in need of money so she can visit Dan in prison. And to raise funds, she decides to take on an extra shift at the salon.

But the problem is that Amelia needs someone to look after Esther while she’s working – hence her approaching Angelica. But when the opportunity to hang out with Heath presents itself, Angelica is left with a choice to make…

Emmerdale airs on ITV nightly on weekdays, and streams on ITVX.