Emmerdale reveals first look as Sanditon star joins cast

Emmerdale has announced that Sanditon star Flo Wilson will be joining the cast, with the character set to be introduced later this spring.

It's been confirmed that Wilson will be playing Charles Anderson's mum Claudette. Family matriarch Claudette is described as forthright and a force to be reckoned with. She's deeply proud of both of her son's achievements as a vicar, and grandson Ethan's career as a lawyer.

However, the show has also hinted at possible tensions between mother and son, with Charles secretly finding his mother overbearing at times. Soap bosses have also hinted at intrigue about exactly why Claudette has come back into Charles' life.



"We are delighted to welcome Flo Wilson to the cast of Emmerdale," said the soap's executive producer Jane Hudson.

ITV

Related: Emmerdale star wants new Belle Dingle friendships

"Her talent and experience will bring a new dimension to the show, and we can't wait for viewers to see her in action. She's certainly going to ruffle feathers in the Anderson household."

Wilson can also be seen as Mrs Wheatley in ITV's adaption of Sanditon, with the character featuring in the third season of the period drama.

"I feel blessed that I was chosen to play Claudette and I hope to make the Emmerdale family proud of the work that I will do," she added.

Kevin Mathurin, who plays Charles, said he believed Wilson was the perfect choice to play Claudette.

"I've had the privilege of working with Flo before, so when I saw her name on the sheet I knew she'd be perfect to bring Claudette to life," he said.

ITV

Related: Sanditon boss says it "would have felt wrong" not to include a queer love story

"Flo is a wonderful soul, an amazing actress and is already settling in."

Claudette's arrival in the village couldn't have come at a more hectic time for Charles, who has previously found himself in a bit of trouble following Alex Moore's hit-and-run.

Story continues

The vicar, who was covering for Billy Fletcher, avoided facing criminal charges for the accident after threatening Alex to keep quiet about the situation.

Emmerdale airs on weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV1, and streams on ITVX.

Read more Emmerdale spoilers on our dedicated homepage

You Might Also Like