Emmerdale references three absent characters as big stories continue

The big stories continued on Emmerdale, with three absent characters being referenced in tonight’s (August 7) episode.

The latest drama on the ITV soap has seen the Sharma family attempt to come to terms with the shock death of Rishi.

As Jai and Laurel planned for the funeral, which will take place in India, the former revealed that he had just spoken to his half-brother Nikhil, saying that he was “in bits” after the development.

Laurel had also been in touch with Jai’s off-screen family, revealing that his half-sister Priya was also “devastated” by the news.

Jai, who recently discovered that Rishi was not his biological father, was left perturbed at the prospect of telling both Nikhil and Priya the truth, not to mention Archie’s growing unease at his parents departing for India.

Nikhil, who was played by Rik Makarem, departed from the soap in 2016, while Fiona Wade made her exit as Priya earlier this year.

They weren’t the only off-screen characters to get a mention, with Sean Spencer being referenced in regards to the exploits of his father, Dan.

Dan is facing the prospect of time behind bars following his fatal attack on Lloyd, who had stalked his daughter Amelia.

With a jail term looming, Dan has begun to get things in order, and told Amelia that he had arranged for her to live with her half-brother, but she dismissed the idea and suggested that they go on the run.

Dan initially rejected the proposition, saying it was time to “face reality”, but he seemed to relent as Amelia outlined her reality in Sean's spare bedroom was less than ideal.

Sean, who was last seen on-screen in 2014, was played by Luke Roskell for three years before his departure; the character was subsequently involved in a serious off-screen car crash in 2015.

