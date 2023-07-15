Emmerdale newcomer Brahmdeo Shannon Ramana teases Suni and Nicky romance

Emmerdale spoilers follow.

Emmerdale newcomer Brahmdeo Shannon Ramana has teased a romance between Suni Sharma and Nicky Miligan following his debut on the soap.

Ramana made his first appearance as Suni earlier this week, with his arrival in the village catching the eye of newly single Nicky.

In an interview with Inside Soap, Ramana hinted at the possibility of romance for his character, but said Nicky's history with Gabby Thomas could get in the way of things.

"Suni basically doesn't waste any time – he just goes for what he likes," said Ramana. "So, he was straight in, and I think it was reciprocated; but obviously what has happened with Gabby, Nicky was a bit cautious. It sort of starts slow before it builds.

"It's hard to learn that about someone you like, so I think initially he's not put off, but he is a bit jarred by it," he said of Suni's discovery of Nicky's history with Gabby. "However, I think Suni is the type of person to make up his own mind about people."

"Also, perhaps in the past he has been judged before getting to know someone, so he doesn't want to do the same with Nicky," he added.

Ramana, who has also appeared on The Bay, previously described Suni as "confident, magnetic and very fashion-conscious", expressing his joy at being part of the ITV soap.

"I'm delighted to join the Emmerdale family. Having watched the show with my mum and dad growing up it feels surreal. I'm so grateful to everyone here for making me feel so welcome," he said.

"Confident, magnetic and very fashion-conscious Suni looks forward to injecting some flair to the Emmerdale village. He's not afraid to be his true self and go after what (and who) he wants."

Emmerdale airs on weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV1, and streams on ITVX.

