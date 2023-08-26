Emmerdale films dramatic clifftop car crash

Emmerdale spoilers follow.

Dramatic scenes are set to air on Emmerdale soon, as a clifftop car crash has been filmed in the past week.

As reported by The Sun, ITV crew were spotted in Yorkshire filming the jaw-dropping footage, which is said to involve Chloe Harris as well as Mackenzie and Charity Boyd.

The husband and wife look to make it out of the incident relatively unscathed, though Chloe's life will be left hanging in the balance.

It is currently unknown when the dramatic storyline will air, but it looks to be a traumatic time for all involved judging from the on-set photos.

Elsewhere on the soap, Nate Robinson has found himself in a sticky situation after he discovered criminal activity between Corey and new client Harry.

Jurell Carter, who has played Nate since 2019, recently teased the upcoming storyline, hinting that Caleb Milligan and Cain Dingle won't be too far from the trouble.

"It's also the first time we realise how serious this Harry guy is. As Caleb mentions, 'If it's the Harry I know of, he's not someone you want to mess with'. This is a further crushing blow to Nate's world. He knows he's in massive trouble,” he said.

"Nate's burden is weighing heavily and he knows serious problems could come from this whole missing guns issue. The burden is too much and he ends up letting Tracy in and confessing all," he added.

"She can't quite get her head around it all... but she knows Caleb can't be left to deal with this issue alone, so [she] asks Nate to go with Cain to this meet with Caleb and Harry."

