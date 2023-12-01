Emmerdale fans confused over missing character in David exit scenes

Emmerdale fans were left confused last night, during David Metcalfe’s exit scenes.

The popular character, played by Matthew Wolfenden, left the ITV soap in emotional scenes, but many were concerned that someone had been left behind – his son, Theo.

At the end of Thursday’s episode, David drove away in his car to move to London, in order to see more of his daughter Amba. However, viewers took to social media to clarify the whereabouts of his youngest child.

"Did David forget something when he left Emmerdale tonight. Where is Theo?" asked one fan on X, formerly Twitter.

"Hang about, was Theo in the boot?" another joked.

Another fan paid tribute to the departing actor in their post: "@Emmerdale Has David left Theo in the stock room? @MrMattWolfenden definitely the end of an era. Good luck in whatever you do going forward – I’ll miss David and his antics #emmerdale."

In this week’s episodes, David found out about his son Jacob Gallagher’s relationship with his ex-partner Victoria Barton, leading to dramatic confrontations between the trio.

Later, he also discovered that father Eric Pollard had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, another devastating revelation that prompted David to leave the village and head to London – after saying sad goodbyes to Eric, Brenda and Leyla.

In September, it was announced that actor Wolfenden had decided to leave Emmerdale after almost two decades, in order to pursue other projects.

"It feels like the right time," he explained. "The door’s left open, they’re not killing me off, I’ve been promised… So who knows, I might be back, we will see."

Wolfenden’s first role after leaving the soap is in musical Elf, where he has joined the cast in the lead role of Buddy.

He is currently performing in the show at London’s Dominion Theatre, and his run continues all through the festive season until January 6, 2024.

Emmerdale airs on weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV1, and streams on ITVX.

