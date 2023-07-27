Emmerdale confirms shock exit after cliffhanger in latest episode

Emmerdale spoilers follow from Thursday's episode (July 27).

Emmerdale star Bhasker Patel has confirmed his departure from the show after 12 years in the role of Rishi Sharma.

The actor's exit scenes aired in Thursday night's hour-long episode, as a tragic cliffhanger revealed that Rishi had died suddenly at home.

Bhasker has now addressed the shocking storyline twist, which wasn't announced prior to the episode airing.

In a statement, he commented: "Thanks for watching Rishi over the years. I feel privileged to have been part of the show for 12 years. I have loved it and will miss it enormously, especially my friends and working in the beautiful village of Emmerdale. Thank you for watching. Stay safe, Bhasker."

The heartbreaking moment aired as part of a huge episode for the Sharma family.

On the day of Jai's wedding to Laurel, he finally received the answers that he'd been seeking over his adoption.

Rishi and Georgia Sharma paid a visit to Jai at Mulberry Cottage, with Rishi apologising for upsetting Laurel the day before.

After once again being urged to stop keeping secrets, Rishi finally confirmed that his younger brother Amit is Jai's biological father. This means that show newcomer Suni – Amit's son – is Jai's half-brother, although Suni is currently unaware of this.

Rishi explained his own backstory with Georgia, who was working as Amit's secretary when she realised that she was pregnant with Jai.

He recalled: "We were friends and I was worshipping from afar. I really loved your mother. And Amit, well being my younger brother, I felt that I had to protect him too. So when Georgia got pregnant, I sort of did the honourable thing to prevent a… well, you see, our family was very conservative. You can't imagine the scandal there would have been."

Despite initial anger over the decades of lies, Jai ultimately agreed that Georgia and Rishi could both attend his wedding.

Georgia passed the message on to Rishi in a voicemail, but he didn't show up for the ceremony.

In a poignant moment at the end of the episode, Jai reflected on how much Rishi meant to him as he addressed his wedding guests during the reception at The Woolpack.

He said: "There's a few that are missing today – friends and family. Well, one of those in particular who is both. I think you know who I'm talking about.

"My dad, my friend. We've had our ups and downs, me and him, lately. But that's just daft, because life is too short. So first chance I get, I'm going to tell him how much he means to me."

The camera then cut to a shot of Rishi's body, revealing that Jai would sadly never get the chance to make amends with his dad. Emmerdale has confirmed that the drama will continue in Friday's (July 28) episode when Jai discovers his father's dead body.

