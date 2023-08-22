Emmerdale confirms return for Cathy Hope after break from village

Emmerdale spoilers follow.

Emmerdale has confirmed Cathy Hope's return to the village.

New spoiler pictures show Cathy back home following her time away in the Lake District.

In next week's episodes, Cathy has an emotional heart-to-heart with Wendy Posner, the partner of her dad Bob Hope.

Cathy becomes tearful as she confides in Wendy about how her recent symptoms are still affecting her.

This comes at a difficult time for Wendy, who's already struggling to keep her relationship with Bob back on track amid his insecurities over her recent affair with Liam Cavanagh.

Earlier this year, Cathy was told that she might be suffering from Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder (PMDD).

The symptoms of Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder are similar to premenstrual syndrome (PMS) but are much more severe – including feeling anxious, angry and depressed.

Cathy had hoped to secure special consideration for her GCSE exams as she was taking them at the height of her symptoms. However, her school confirmed that this wasn't possible without a formal diagnosis.

After Cathy realised that she'd have to be held back at school for another year, she brought forward an already-planned trip to the Lake District to visit her half-brother Scott Windsor.

She told Bob at the time: "I'm not sitting my exams. I can't stay here. I just can't. I feel like I'm on display, all the time. Everyone just waiting for me to break down or freak out. It'll be so less stressful up there, and Heath can concentrate on his exams."

Cathy left in early May and a subsequent episode saw Bob reveal that they'd been keeping in touch over the phone.

Last week, Bob suffered a heart attack and the fallout saw him decide to make a go of things with Wendy again despite their recent relationship crisis.

