Emmerdale confirms full details of Marlon Dingle's stroke storyline

Emmerdale has revealed the full details of Marlon Dingle's stroke storyline, as the much-loved character experiences a medical emergency next week.

It was confirmed over the weekend that Marlon will have a stroke in upcoming scenes, with the storyline aiming to educate viewers on the early warning signs of a stroke.

The soap has now confirmed that Marlon's week initially begins on a happy note, as he and girlfriend Rhona Goskirk (Zoë Henry) rush to propose to each other. Having faced many hurdles in their relationship, the couple are keen not to waste any time and they simultaneously put their plans into action, proposing to each other at the same time in a moment of pure joy.

Photo credit: ITV

Elated Marlon rushes off back to Smithy Cottage to find the engagement ring that he has left there, but he suddenly finds that his vision is becoming impaired.

Marlon falls to the ground and realises that he is having a stroke. Feeling frightened and disorientated, he desperately clings to consciousness as he scrambles to remember the FAST acronym (which is explained below).

After realising that Marlon has been missing for a while, his daughter April Windsor (Amelia Flanagan) rushes home to find out where he has got to. She is distraught to find her dad lying on the floor, clinging onto consciousness, and Marlon barely recognises her as she calls an ambulance for him.

Photo credit: ITV

Later on, Rhona feels shaken and emotional as she prepares Marlon to go into surgery at the hospital. Confused and frightened by what is happening, Marlon internally begs her to stay with him, but he is unable to speak the words out loud. Upset Rhona ends up running from the room to hide her breakdown from Marlon.

Marlon's family face an anxious wait at the hospital for him to come round, and Rhona wonders how this moment will shape the rest of their lives together...

Emmerdale has worked closely with charity Stroke Association on Marlon's story, with the soap due to show events from Marlon's perspective in order to demonstrate to viewers what a stroke feels like "in the moment".

Photo credit: ITV

Somebody has a stroke every five minutes in the UK and it can happen to anyone, of any age, at any time. The FAST test will help you to spot the most common signs of a stroke happening:

Facial weakness: Can the person smile? Has their mouth or eye drooped?

Arm weakness: Can the person raise both arms?

Speech problems: Can the person speak clearly and understand what you say?

Time to call 999: If you see any of these signs.

Emmerdale producer Laura Shaw has said that "it felt totally right to play such an incredibly important story as this, with Marlon highlighting that a stroke can happen at any time and showing the catastrophic consequences it can have on the person affected and their whole family".

She added: "As the story unfolds, we follow the tragic and heartbreaking long-lasting repercussions it has on Marlon and his friends and family, and how their love for each other shines through as they all pull together at this most difficult time."

Photo credit: ITV

Mark Charnock, who plays Marlon, added that he hopes that the plot will "raise awareness" of strokes, saying that he feels "an enormous responsibility to try and get it right for the survivors and their families and for those who've lost loved ones to this awful event".

"No two strokes are the same, but the after-effects are devastating," he added. "I'm very proud of the show for telling it and for letting me be a part of it."

Emmerdale airs these scenes in the week commencing Monday, March 21 on ITV.

Stroke Association has further information and support on stroke. You can call their helpline on 0303 3033 100 or visit their website at www.stroke.org.uk. Readers in the US can contact the American Stroke Association.

