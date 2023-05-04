Emmerdale airs dramatic scenes for Chloe Harris as baby Reuben falls ill

Emmerdale spoilers follow.

Emmerdale has aired dramatic scenes for Chloe Harris as baby Reuben has fallen ill.

Thursday's (May 4) hour-long episode had Chloe concerned for her newborn son after he was diagnosed with bacterial meningitis, an infection of the membranes that protect the brain and spine.

The situation spiralled quickly for Chloe in the latest instalment when she called Dr Liam Cavanagh over to check on Reuben. The doctor had some dire advice for Chloe as he encouraged her to take Reuben to hospital.

ITV

Related: 10 huge Emmerdale spoilers for next week

Once the child was rushed in for medical care, Chloe received the devastating news about Reuben's bacterial meningitis diagnosis.

"I can't lose him, Vic," she confided in Victoria. "He's all that I've got… I would have given everything for them to walk in and say it's nothing, and I've overreacted. I feel so powerless. I'm his mum and he needs me, and I can't do anything."

The doctor later returned with news that all of the tests had gone well, but Reuben needed to be put on a ventilator for 72 hours to help with his breathing.

While Chloe was consulting with the doctors about her son's condition, the news about Reuben's possible meningitis diagnosis spread through the village.

ITV

Related: Emmerdale's Charity discovers Mack's secret in 36 new spoiler pictures

Mackenzie Boyd was staggered to learn how ill his secret son is, leading him to sneak off to the hospital so he could visit the boy.

"Thank god," he whispered when seeing Reuben was alive and being cared for.

However, a nurse soon interrupted to ask if he was the child's father. When Mack insisted he was "a friend of the family", the nurse explained that he'd have to leave the NICU.

As the episode closed, Chloe sat vigil for her newborn son, praying for him to pull through the night. While updates on Reuben's condition will continue on Friday, it was recently confirmed that Mack's secret will soon be outed.

Story continues

Emmerdale airs on weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV1, and streams on ITVX.

Read more Emmerdale spoilers on our dedicated homepage

For resources and support on meningitis, visit the Meningitis Research Foundation or the NHS's dedicated hub.

You Might Also Like