Emmerdale to air change in Caleb and Tracy's affair story

Emmerdale's new affair storyline develops further in Monday's episode (December 11) as Caleb Miligan and Tracy Robinson realise their feelings for each other are getting stronger.

Caleb and Tracy grow even closer as they continue to betray Nate Robinson by sneaking around.

The latest visit to the village sees Tracy grow further irritated by the lack of excitement in her life with her husband Nate, who seems unambitious compared to Caleb.

This is all the excuse Tracy needs to spend more time alone with Caleb in secret.

A spoiler picture from Monday's episode sees Caleb and Tracy in high spirits as they go off for a drive together.

In the past, both have repeatedly downplayed their fling by insisting that it's purely about the physical connection between them.

However, as Caleb and Tracy enjoy each other's company, they start to see themselves as kindred spirits and genuine feelings appear to be developing.

Could this prove to be the beginning of the end for Tracy's marriage to Nate?

Will Ash, who plays Caleb, recently commented: "Caleb is motivated a lot of the time by wanting everything. If he knows it's taboo or forbidden, he'll go after it anyway. He knows he shouldn't be sleeping with his nephew's wife but that's why he wants to do it.

"Caleb is obviously attracted to Tracy physically because she's a beautiful young woman, and that attraction is reciprocated. He's driven by the danger of it.

"He does feel bad on Nate, because Nate is his nephew and one of his business partners. Caleb does like Nate – he's not trying to get one over on him. He is being pretty snide and it's abhorrent what he's doing, and he wrestles with that a lot.

"Caleb also needs to consider the cost of it, because this could ruin his relationship with Cain. He knows that it's a dangerous game he's playing, but he can't help himself. There's a self-destructive quality to him which plays into this storyline. He feels bad about Nate – but not bad enough to stop doing it!"

Caleb's son Nicky recently uncovered his affair with Tracy and another mystery character will catch them out on Christmas Day.

