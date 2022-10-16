Emmanuel, Viral TikTok Emu, Fighting for His Life and Experiencing Nerve Damage With Deadly Avian Flu

Emmanuel, the beloved TikTok-viral emu from Knuckle Bump Farms in South Florida, is fighting for his life amid a deadly outbreak of Avian Influenza that has taken the lives of more than 50 of his kin, his owner, content creator Taylor Blake, revealed on social media Saturday.

Blake said that the farm has lost 99% of its bird population, with Emmanuel and another bird, Rico, being the sole survivors. The flu was introduced by a flock of wild Egyptian geese, and Blake said the standing water following Hurricane Ian’s arrival is the likely cause of the virus’ rampant propagation. (As a whole, the U.S. is in the midst of a “highly pathogenic” avian flu outbreak, which has affected more than 47 million birds since January 2022 and marks the first detection of the continually mutating virus since 2016.)

Emmanuel began showing symptoms of the virus on Wednesday, Blake said, and has since experienced nerve damage in his right leg and is unable to eat or drink on his own. Along with the help of her veterinarian, avian specialist and girlfriend, Blake has been treating the bird with round-the-clock care, emphasizing that she is following “every precaution recommended by the FDA.” Blake and her girlfriend have also designed a custom avian sling for Emmanuel’s leg.

“He has a long road ahead, but I know in my heart that God is healing him,” Blake wrote, adding that she is asking for prayers and “all good energy,” as well as the consultation of any large bird physical therapists. “I know all of this won’t be in vain. I know that Emmanuel Todd Lopez will make a full recovery and will continue to spread love, light and joy.”

Since then, Blake has shared positive updates, including photos and videos of Emmanuel on the road to recovery. The bird has begun physical therapy and has even shown signs of improvement by repositioning himself on his own and making small steps and movements on both legs. Blake added, “I am so incredibly overwhelmed by the support and humbled that thousands of people all over the world are praying for and uplifting us

❤

I may not have slept in days, but this girl is feeling so incredibly blessed. My gratitude and hope are unwavering! Thank you!”

Emmanuel first went viral over the summer thanks to videos from Blake and her family’s Knuckle Bump Farms, in which he and his peers would lovingly peck her phone and interrupt her attempts to educate viewers on all things animals and farm living. In one video, the bird surprisingly listens to Blake’s chastising to not peck her phone, leading her to express a heartfelt, “That brings me great joy to my soul that you listened. I love you.”

You can check out Blake’s heartbreaking account of Emmanuel’s plight and up-to-date progress in his treatment by checking out her Twitter thread by clicking here.

