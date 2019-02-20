Emmanuel Sanders on suggestion he should restructure his deal: 'It ain't happening'

Emmanuel Sanders’ future with the Denver Broncos is looking pretty cloudy. The 31-year-old is coming off an Achilles injury, and the team can save a significant amount of money by cutting Sanders in the offseason.

There is a way for Sanders to guarantee he remains with the Broncos, however. If he agrees to restructure his contract, Sanders could return to the Broncos at a lower salary.

Problem is, Sanders has no desire to do that.

🧐 it ain’t happening.. no way Jose.. ✌🏾 https://t.co/QmRhzR10sZ — Emmanuel Sanders (@ESanders_10) February 19, 2019





Sanders shut down any possibility of restructuring his deal Tuesday, saying “It ain’t happening.”

That response came after a radio station in Denver suggested a restructured deal as an option for Sanders. The receiver wasn’t having it.

Unless Sanders can pull off a miraculous recovery, that makes him a prime candidate to be cut by the team over the summer. If the Broncos keep Sanders, he would be the 15th highest-paid receiver in football. That wouldn’t necessarily be a bad thing if Sanders was healthy, but the injury adds a layer of uncertainty moving forward.

Emmanuel Sanders isn’t going to take less money to stay in Denver. (AP Photo/Joe Mahoney)

If Sanders does get cut, it’s possible he could return to the Broncos on a lesser deal, though every other team would have a chance to outbid them for his services. While Sanders has been productive with the Broncos, he hasn’t been paired up with the best quarterbacks lately. The Broncos attempted to address that issue by trading for Joe Flacco, but Sanders could opt to go to a team with a better quarterback situation.

All of this depends on how well Sanders is able to recover from his injury. If he looks good early, he could be the steal of free agency. If not, he could regret turning down money if the Broncos decide to try and restructure his current deal.

