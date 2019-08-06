Emmanuel Sanders, Courtland Sutton have made up after training camp fight

The Denver Broncos won’t have to worry about their two receivers throwing down with each other during games. Emmanuel Sanders and Courtland Sutton have made up after getting into a training camp fight Monday.

Sanders and Sutton reportedly threw punches at each other during a heated argument Monday. There were also reports of water bottles being thrown during the scuffle. The Broncos held a mid-practice meeting in order to discuss the incident.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

A day later, things were all good between Sanders and Sutton.

Emmanuel Sanders and Courtland Sutton address The Fight.



Joked that their next one will be on PPV. $69.99 pic.twitter.com/PiqrZvFNEb — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 6, 2019

As the 32-year-old Sanders and Sutton, 23, explained, both players know each other well. Both players went to Southern Methodist University. They refer to each other as “brothers” and “family” in the above video.

The two even joked about holding a rematch on pay-per-view.

Joe Flacco (smiling): "I might have a front-row seat though. I don’t have to pay."https://t.co/d2XXnF2oLe — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 6, 2019

Training camp scuffles are not uncommon, though it’s rare to see two teammates on the same side of the ball go at it. And it’s especially rare to see two players who play the same position get into a tussle.

Story continues

It appears Sanders and Sutton are good with each other for now, and that’s a positive development. The last thing any team needs is their No. 1 and No. 2 receiver throwing punches at each other during regular season games.

———

Chris Cwik is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at christophercwik@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @Chris_Cwik

More from Yahoo Sports: