Emmanuel Petit names Chelsea player as best in the league in his position and it’s not Cole Palmer

Former Chelsea star Emmanuel Petit believes Moises Caicedo has been the best midfielder in the Premier League this season.

Caicedo continued his brilliant start to the campaign with a superb performance at Anfield and provided the assist for Nicolas Jackson’s goal.

The 22-year-old has gone up a level under Enzo Maresca and looks like the player Chelsea paid a British record £115m to Brighton for in 2023.

Petit labels the Caicedo the best midfielder in the league this season

Caicedo initially struggled following his move to Stamford Bridge, and former Chelsea boss Graham Potter recently explained why he thought that was the case.

The Ecuadorian has been pivotal to Chelsea’s good start to the season and was the only Chelsea player to complete two through balls at Anfield.

To highlight his growing influence Caicedo has even captained the Blues on a couple of occasions this season and Petit believes he’s been the best midfielder in the league this season.

Caicedo has been in brilliant form this season. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

“I think he [Caicedo] has certainly been the best midfielder in the league this season,” he told Genting Casino as cited on X.com.

“I don’t like even calling him a holding midfielder as he’s so much better than that. For me, he’s a modern midfielder and definitely one of the best players this season.”

It’s hard to argue against Petit, although Liverpool’s Ryan Gravenberch has also made a very impressive start to the season.

A real positive for the Blues was how well Caicedo and Romeo Lavia played together and that partnership certainly has the potential to become one of the best in the Premier League.

Supporters will want to see the pair play together more often and Enzo Maresca has shown he’s not afraid to make bold decisions having left Enzo Fernandez on the bench at Anfield.

Caicedo will likely be on the bench for Thursday’s Conference League game against Panathinaikos before returning to the heart of Chelsea’s midfield as they look to get back to winning ways against Newcastle at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.