Emmanuel Macron's popularity hits lowest level in three years

Macron speaking at the Munich security conference on Friday - DPA

Emmanuel Macron’s popularity has dropped to its lowest levels in three years, with less than a third of French people satisfied with their country’s leader.

According to the latest Ifop polls published by the Journal du Dimanche (JDD), Mr Macron’s approval ratings have suffered a steady decline, down six percentage points from September to 32 per cent this month, due in large part to his unpopular pension reforms. The survey was conducted between Feb. 9 and 16.

“It’s the end of a long phase of presidential immunity,” said Ifop’s general director Frédéric Dabi.

“He falls back into the classic logic of the fifth Republic, with a head of state who is paying for his unpopular reform.”

Likewise, his second in command Elisabeth Borne’s approval score is at its lowest since she was appointed prime minister last May and sits at 29 per cent.

The survey revealed that Mr Macron’s popularity has also dropped a precipitous 12 points among his pension reform allies, Republican voters, and four points among his own voter base.

On the flip side, his popularity among executives and liberal professionals increased four points.

Along with the country’s powerful unions, hard-Right leader Marine Le Pen has emerged a leading figure of the movement against Mr Macron’s retirement program with an approval rating of 46 per cent, edging out the left’s Jean-Luc Mélenchon by three points.

Ms Le Pen’s image as the figure who best embodies the opposition to the reforms is all the more noteworthy given that she has not marched in any of the several anti-retirement reform protests this year, notes the JDD. That compares to Mr Mélenchon, who has been a strong media presence at marches, but whose Left-wing party Les Insoumises holds the dubious title of having the most unfavourable opinions at 42 per cent.

Of the major political parties, Mr Le Pen’s party also leads the polls when it comes to favourable public opinion: 35 per cent of respondents hold a “good opinion” of the National Rally, compared to 34 per cent for the Greens, and 30 per cent for Mélenchon’s Les Insoumises.

The National Rally’s biggest supporters include the working class, the unemployed and modest income earners from the private sector.