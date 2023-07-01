Emmanuel Macron cancels state visit to Germany due to riots in France

French President Emmanuel Macron (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

French President Emmanuel Macron has postponed a visit to Germany because of the riots sweeping the country.

Mr Macron had been due to arrive in Berlin on Sunday for talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to discuss key policy areas.

However, his spokesperson said he has requested the date be moved due to the ongoing unrest in France sparked by the fatal shooting of a teenager.

Britons were warned about visiting Paris after a fourth night of rioting swept parts of the country on Friday evening.

In official advice posted to the UK Government website, tourists heading across the Channel were warned of potential disruptions to travel and local transport, after unrest spread from the Parisian suburb of Nanterre to the centre of the city and towns and cities beyond.

The strengthened guidance comes after an update on Thursday which warned travellers to “avoid protests” which could lead to “disruptions to road travel or targeting of parked cars”.

The French government deployed more than 45,000 police officers on Friday night as over 1,000 protesters were arrested.

The unrest began on Tuesday evening, hours after police were filmed shooting a 17-year-old, identified as Nahel M, as he attempted to drive away from a traffic stop in Nanterre, the suburb where he lived.

French police initially suggested the teen drove his car towards them with the aim of hurting them. Nahel was from a French-Algerian background, and protesters say the teenager’s death exemplifies the discrimination that such ethnic minorities suffer.

Several towns, particularly in the area around Paris, are implementing curfews over the coming days as the authorities step up attempts to restore order.