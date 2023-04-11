Emmanuel Macron branded ‘president of violence and hypocrisy’ at speech in The Hague

Emmanuel Macron, the French president - LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP

Emmanuel Macron was branded a “hypocrite” and a danger to democracy as protesters interrupted a major speech he was giving at The Hague on European sovereignty during a two-day state visit to the Netherlands.

The French president responded by shouting the demonstrators down, insisting that those who do not respect the electoral process and elected leaders were the ones placing democracy under threat.

Mr Macron is under fire at home over pension reform and abroad over controversial comments about Taiwan.

He has faced weeks of mass protests against a pension law to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64 which Mr Macron rammed through parliament without a vote via a special constitutional power after failing to secure a majority.

Opinion polls show a majority of voters oppose the reform and back the protests with French unions calling for a new nationwide day of action on Thursday. On Friday, the country's constitutional council is due to decide whether it is viable.

“Where is French democracy? When did we lose it?” one man shouted during the event at the Nexus Institute. Others complained about the pension reform and what they called his lack of action against climate change.

Two female protesters held up a banner that read: “President of violence and hypocrisy.”

In an angry exchange that lasted several minutes, Mr Macron shouted over the hecklers that while social debate was “very important”, the conference was not the place to protest.

“I can answer all the questions you have on what we are discussing in France. It’s very important to have this type of discussion,” he went on as the protesters were removed by security.

“You vote and you elect people ... (in return) you need to respect the institutions voted by the people,” he said.

“The day you consider, ‘I disagree with the law ... so I can do whatever I want’ ... you put democracy at risk,” citing the examples of rioters storming the US Capitol in 2021 and Brazil’s top government buildings earlier this year.

Touching on his pension reform, he said that other countries had raised the retirement age “to well over 64” and that “these reforms are essential”.

He added that he was “not sure that the tax payer in the Netherlands will accept that we will finance a long social model in France...so I have to do the job back home”.

In his speech, Mr Macron proceeded to outline his vision for the future of European sovereignty, saying it should be based on the five pillars of competitiveness, industrial policy, protectionism, reciprocity and cooperation.

He made no mention of Taiwan, however after courting controversy over comments after his recent visit to China.

“The worst thing would be to think that we Europeans must become followers on this topic and take our cue from the US agenda and a Chinese overreaction.”

He said he hoped that the EU would become the world’s “third superpower” within “a few years”.

The comments raised eyebrows on both sides of the Atlantic, especially after days of Chinese war games around Taiwan.

Mateusz Morawiecki, Poland’s prime minister, said the alliance with the US was an “absolute foundation” of European security.

“Some Western leaders dream of cooperation with everyone, with Russia and with some powers in the Far East,” he added, without naming those leaders.

Mr Macron and his wife Brigitte were greeted by Dutch King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima on their arrival in Amsterdam on Tuesday - LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP

Republican Senator Marco Rubio suggested that Washington should re-think its own priorities.

“If Macron speaks for all of Europe, and their position now is, they’re not going to pick sides between the US and China over Taiwan, maybe then we should not be taking sides either . . . and (let them) handle Ukraine,” Mr Rubio said.

The Elysee Palace insisted on Tuesday that the president had never called for Europe to keep an “equidistance” from the US and China.

“The United States are our allies, we share common values,” the French said of the presidency.

Earlier on Tuesday, Mr Macron and his wife Brigitte were greeted by Dutch King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima on their arrival in Amsterdam.

The two-day state visit - the first by a French leader since Jacques Chirac 23 years ago - is meant to highlight a new dynamic between Paris and The Hague after the turning point of Brexit.