Emma Woods lifts Toronto Six to weekend series sweep of Montreal Force

Emma Woods scored twice to lead the Toronto Six to a second straight 3-2 road victory over the Montreal Force on Sunday.

Woods opened the scoring for Toronto (9-1-2) with a goal from Shiann Darkangelo and Michela Cava 13:15 into the game.

The Six forward's second of the contest, which stood as the game-winner, came late in the second period at 17:24 from Brittany Howard and Kati Tabin.

Alexandra Labelle and Ann-Sophie Bettez netted equalizers for Montreal (4-5-1) at the Coliseum Sun Life Financial in Rimouski, Que.

Emma Greco gave the league-leading Six a 2-1 advantage at 7:08 of the second period.

Elaine Chuli made 44 saves for the Toronto win in her second straight start, while Montreal's Tricia Deguire stopped 28-of-31 shots.

The Force next face the Connecticut Whale on Saturday in a road matchup. The Six return to action on Jan. 21 to host the Whale.

In other PHF action on Sunday, Connecticut claimed a 6-0 win over hosts Metropolitan Riveters in East Rutherford, N.J., as the Minnesota Whitecaps earned their second straight road victory over the Buffalo Beauts with a 5-3 result.