Emma Willis to feature in BBC Children In Need film about impact of pandemic

Emma Willis will narrate a film about the challenges faced by children and young people during the pandemic.

Life In Lockdown will be filmed for the BBC Children In Need charity event.

It will show how BBC Children In Need-funded projects have supported families.

View photos Emma Willis (Ian West/PA) More

Willis said: “The current pandemic has affected all of our lives, but some families have additional and complex needs and challenges outside of Covid.

“Being part of this documentary, I was able to see just how vital BBC Children In Need’s funds are to families across the UK in times of crisis.

“People are facing incredibly challenging times but I hope the public tune in and donate if they can to a much-needed cause.”

The film follows research by BBC Children In Need which suggested 94% of children have had cause to feel worried, sad or anxious in the last six months.

View photos Emma Willis narrates Life In Lockdown (Isabel Infantes/PA) More

It also found that 52% of children and young people say they have felt more lonely during the past six months than they did before lockdown.

Also, 45% of parents feel their child displays more feelings of worry or anxiety than they did before.

The nationwide survey questioned 831 parents and 697 children.

The film will air on BBC One on November 11.