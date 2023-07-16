Emma Watson's Wimbledon Minidress Is a Rewear From Her 2017 'Beauty and the Beast' Press Tour

So good, she had to wear it twice.

Getty

Emma Watson aced the Wimbledon dress code while also making a sustainable fashion statement with her white Oscar de la Renta dress at the women's final yesterday.



As she made a rare public appearance inside the Evian VIP Suite on Saturday, Emma slipped on a recycled lace minidress with giant black satin bow wrapped around her bust like a bralette and onto one shoulder, which dated back to her Beauty and the Beast press tour in 2017. She first wore the scalloped-hem, sleeveless dress six years ago to a media conference in Los Angeles, and styled it simply just as she did present-day.



Getty

Accessorizing with strappy black sandals, a matching black shoulder bag, pearl stud earrings, and a smattering of delicate rings on each hand, the actress looked equal parts sophisticated and chic. Her brunette shoulder-length hair was worn the same way as before — down, straight, and with a side part. But rather than a bold fuchsia lip, she opted for a light pink shade this time around.



The next day, Emma returned to the stands for the men's single final, and wore another stellar spectator look. Teaming together a pair of peach linen pants that matched her lipstick and a sleeveless white button-down shirt that featured an exaggerated collar, Watson accessorized with white round-toe heels, an olive green handbag, a ribbon-style beige belt, and a straw sunhat.

Getty

