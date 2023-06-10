Emma Watson's black bandeau top look is giving instant summer energy

As we head into a heatwave, we're always on the lookout for our next summer outfit and Emma Watson may have just provided the ultimate summer party look that guarantees you stay cool, whilst also looking absolute fire.

Emma's latest look is part of her ongoing campaign with Prada and features an ultra mini black bandeau top with the Prada logo on it, which is paired with a mini orange waterfall skirt. Sorry, but this just screams summer drinks attire.

The look was completed with white mules and a black Prada bag. The accessories have been kept simple with just a bangle and some hoop earrings.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

See the full look here:

Emma is absolutely glowing and she shared her summer inspired look on her Instagram account, captioning the post: "💛. Never the same, always myself."

And it seems fans are also loving the brightly coloured ensemble with many commenting on the post, with one person saying: "Omfg she’s in her hot girl summer era u guys." Another said: "Slaying and serving per usual." And another hilariously commented: "The wizard wears Prada."

The bandeau top and orange skirt outfit were just one of three posts Emma shared yesterday as part of the Mediterranean inspired Prada campaign.

She shared two pictures of herself in a black leather jacket and an incredible chunky seashell necklace and matching earrings. Clearly someone has been watching The Little Mermaid.

Emma has worked with Prada for a while now, and last year made her directorial debut directing the advert Prada Paradoxe fragrance, which she also starred in, narrated and wrote.

Emma shared with her followers how much she enjoyed making the advert when she posted in on Instagram.

"When Prada asked me to be the face of their new fragrance campaign, I asked if I could direct it. Months later, and I'm able to share the results of the faith they shared in me, with all of you. I can't wait to share this piece of my art, and hope that you enjoy it as much as I enjoyed making it," she said.

Is there anything Emma can't do?

You Might Also Like