Emma Watson Wears Chic Lace Minidress With Big Bow Embellishment to Wimbledon

On Saturday, Emma Watson attended Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London wearing a chic minidress by Oscar de la Renta. The look had no sleeves and scalloped hems along the neckline and its knee-length hem. The lace fabric was broken into sections by an asymmetrical black bow across her bust and shoulder.

The dress was recycled from the night she wore it to the BAFTAs in 2017. She accessorized the look with block heeled black sandals with simple straps across her toes and ankles. She was carrying a small black purse, and wore small pearl earrings. Watson left her brunette hair smoothed down straight and a natural makeup palette.

The Harry Potter star was at the event with her father Chris Watson, and seated next to Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi. The event was the popular Women's Singles final, won by Marketa Vondrousova against Ons Jabeur. Vondrousova took home the Venus Rosewater Dish and the £2.35 million in prize money.

Watson recently open up in an interview with the Financial Times about her five year hiatus from acting, admitting that she “wasn’t very happy” with her work anymore.

“I think I felt a bit caged,” Watson said. “The thing I found really hard was that I had to go out and sell something that I really didn’t have very much control over. To stand in front of a film and have every journalist be able to say, ‘How does this align with your viewpoint?’ It was very difficult to have to be the face and the spokesperson for things where I didn’t get to be involved in the process.”

She continued, “I was held accountable in a way that I began to find really frustrating, because I didn’t have a voice, I didn’t have a say. And I started to realize that I only wanted to stand in front of things where if someone was going to give me flak about it, I could say, in a way that didn’t make me hate myself, ‘Yes, I screwed up, it was my decision, I should have done better.’”

When asked if she would ever return to acting, Watson answered, “Yes, absolutely. But I’m happy to sit and wait for the next right thing. I love what I do. It’s finding a way to do it where I don’t have to fracture myself into different faces and people. And I just don’t want to switch into robot mode any more.”

