Watch Emma Watson, Rupert Grint And Daniel Radcliffe Star In 'Harry Potter' Anniversary Special Trailer

It looks like 2022 is already shaping up to be a pretty excellent year, thanks to Emma Watson and the rest of the Harry Potter cast, who'll be reuniting for a 20th anniversary special of the franchise on January 1.

On December 20 HBO Max shared a trailer for the upcoming special, which sees thes likes Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Watson, and other famous cast members reunite together for the first time in years.

In the trailer the actors are seen in the Great Hall of Hogwarts at what appears to be a Christmas party, enjoying glasses of bubbly and reminiscing about the film franchise.

'When things get really dark, and times are really hard there’s something about Harry Potter that make like richer,' Watson says to her co-star and friend Grint, as the pair well up in tears and give each other a hug.

'It’s a strong bong that we’ll always have. We are family,' he replies.

Days earlier HBO Max released a never-before-seen photo from the special, Return to Hogwarts, of Watson, Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint in a room that looks like it could've been part of the set of the film franchise.

The streaming platform shared the image on its Instagram account with the caption: 'Like they never left.'

Entertainment Weekly reports that the special 'will share new details on the production through in-depth interviews and cast conversations'.

Actors Helena Bonham Carter, Gary Oldman, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes are just some of the Potter stars expected to feature in the special.

'The excitement is palpable as they prepare to take their fans on a very special and personal journey, through the making of these incredible films,' executive producer, Casey Patterson, said.

Watson teased the upcoming reunion on her own Instagram last month by sharing a picture of herself with her co-stars on the set of one of the Harry Potter films as children.

'Harry Potter was my home, my family, my world and Hermione (still is) my favourite fictional character of all time,' wrote Watson.

'I think a journalist once said it was irritating how many times during an interview I mentioned how lucky I was and started counting,' she continued.

'I am proud not just of what we as group contributed as actors to the franchise but also as the children that became young adults that walked that path. I look at my fellow cast members now and I am just so proud of who everyone has become as people. I am proud we were kind to each other that we supported one another and that we held up something meaningful.'

She concluded by thanking the franchise's devoted fans and the crew who brought the stories to life.

'Thank you to the fans that have continued to show their support well after the last chapter closed,' she added. 'The magic of the world wouldn’t exist without you. Thank you for fighting to make it such an inclusive and loving place.

'I still miss the crew who made these films all the time. Thank you for all of your hard work too - I know your contributions sometimes get overlooked.

'Happy 20th Anniversary Potterheads! We hope you enjoy the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts which will stream New Year’s day, Jan. 1 on HBO Max. Lots to look forward to. [sic]'

Watson also posted the HBO Max trailer, with the caption: 'Had to break out the Time-Turner one last time for this…'

The British actor starred as Hermione alongside Radcliffe and Grint for a decade in the Harry Potter films, and has since gone on to appear in The Perks of Being a Wallflower and Little Women.

The 31-year-old has also earned acclaim for her activism, particularly for promoting education for girls. In July 2014, she was appointed a UN Women Goodwill ambassador.

