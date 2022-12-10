Emma Thompson Admits Her Un-Trunchbull-Like Ways Landed Her In Trouble On The Set Of Matilda

Emma Thompson at a screening of Matilda The Musical

When some actors portray a villainous role, they take a somewhat “method” approach, which can involve living in character for months at a time and, in some instances, even terrorising their co-stars all in the name of getting in touch with their dark side.

But Emma Thompson is not “some actors”.

The Oscar winner is currently starring in the new film adaptation of the hit musical Matilda, playing the treacherous school mistress Miss Trunchbull.

In a new interview with Variety, Emma admitted she proved to be something of a nuisance to director Matthew Warchus because of how starkly different her own personality is compared to her character’s.

As Emma’s young co-star Amanda Weir put it: “When I did see her in the makeup, it was a bit scary.

“But I knew that when she [opened her arms], I could come in and give her a hug. I knew that under all the makeup, there was Emma.”

Emma in character as Miss Trunchbull in Matilda The Musical

Emma added: “Matthew got very annoyed with me for doing that. He said, ‘The children are supposed to be frightened of you and hate you. Stop hugging them’.”

During the interview, Emma also spoke about the intensive process of getting into character with the aid of multiple prosthetic devices.

Comparing the process of getting camera-ready to her previous outing in Cruella, she explained: “This was the longest. There’s an actual body suit, which is to give her the heft and the muscle.

“And then a massive weight underwear and pretend chest and all of that. It was a lot to walk around in.”

Matilda The Musical received hugely positive reviews when it debuted at the London Film Festival in the autumn, with Emma’s performance in particular being highlighted by critics as a stand-out.

Newcomer Alisha Weir plays the title role, with Lashana Lynch, Stephen Graham and Andrea Riseborough also in the main cast.

