Emma Stone's Latest Selfie Has People Making The Same Holly Willoughby Joke

Emma Stone and Holly Willoughby

Emma Stone had some fans doing a double take following a recent hair transformation.

The La La Land star has swapped out her previously dark tresses for a blonde bob, which has given her a striking resemblance to a certain ITV daytime presenter.

Celeb hairstylist Mara Roszak chopped four inches off Emma’s hair, sharing a picture of her “cool girlie summer bob” on Instagram this week.

As the image began doing the rounds on Twitter, many people suggested Emma’s next role could be playing This Morning host Holly Willoughby.

Holly has been at the centre of two media storms in recent months, first with “The Queue” saga after the Queen’s death, which was separately followed by her co-presenter Phillip Schofield’s departure from the ITV show, which prompted her much-memed “Firstly, are you ok?” monologue.

These two incidents were on many social media users’ minds as they noted Emma’s newfound resemblance to Holly...

Why does she kinda look like she’s going to ask someone first of all if they’re ok https://t.co/oCVhOjquqM — Ben (@benam17_) August 8, 2023

Right deep breath, firstly, are you ok? I hope so, feels very strange indeed sitting here without Phil and I imagine you might have been feeling a little bit like I have, shaken, troubled, let down, worried for the wellbeing of people on all sides of what’s been going on https://t.co/SJjso9Wrz7 — Dorinda Deadly (@dorindadeadly) August 8, 2023

Firstly, are you ok? I hope so xx https://t.co/iOC3mo62mk — TLA (@prince0ftwinks) August 8, 2023

Starring in “The Queue” as Holly Willoughby https://t.co/Hg7U8nL7Uk — Bally Singh (@putasinghonit) August 8, 2023

We don’t need a Holly Willoughby biopic https://t.co/tX59PX7Zhd — Shirley Carter’s Pussy (@shirlpuzz) August 8, 2023

Holly Willoughby: The Saga of Schofield coming to screens Summer 2024 https://t.co/eUzSoHw9MK — Dave (@DavidMackayy) August 8, 2023

However, many of Emma’s fans also noted how it took her back to her days playing Gwen Stacy in The Amazing Spider-Man film series.

literally gwen stacy! 🤯 https://t.co/MVzHA4tin5 — roberto 🦇 | (in my villain arc) (@CODE_MISTAKE) August 8, 2023

She is the living gwen stacy https://t.co/vM3PIfYbQQ — Aya 🇵🇸🇵🇸🇵🇸 (@Aya47492224) August 8, 2023

Holly is currently on a break from her presenting duties on This Morning for the summer.

She is set to return to the ITV daytime show in September, where it is believed she will be joined by a rotating set of co-hosts, with show bosses reportedly deciding not to find a permanent replacement for Phillip.

The former presenter left the programme after 21 years back in May, before later quitting ITV altogether after admitting to having lied about an affair with a younger male colleague.

