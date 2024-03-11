Emma Stone Wins Close Best Actress Race at the 2024 Oscars

Kevin Winter - Getty Images

Emma Stone just won her second Oscar!

"Oh boy, my dress is broken. I think it happened during 'I'm Just Ken.' I'm pretty sure. Oh boy this is really overwhelming," Emma Stone began her Best Actress acceptance speech, referencing her Louis Vuitton gown. "And my voice is also a little gone!"

Stone, who won for her performance in Poor Things, was visibly emotional as she spoke. She continued, "All the women on the stage, incredible. And the women in this category, Sandra, Annette, Carey, Lily, I share this with you, I am in awe of you you. It has been such an honor to do all this together and I hope we keep doing more together. Oh, I don't know what I'm saying. Oh my God, I'm totally—okay."

Kevin Winter - Getty Images

"I was panicking as you can kind of see, it happens a lot, that maybe something like this could happen. And Yorgos said to me, please take yourself out of it and he was right because it's not about me. It's about a team that came together to make something greater than the sum of its parts and that is the best part about making movies: It's all of us, together. And I am so deeply honored to share this with every cast member, with every crew member, with every single person who poured their love and their care and their brilliance into the making of this film. And Yorgos, thank you for the gift of a lifetime in Bella Baxter. I am forever thankful for you. Thank you for inviting all of us to be members of this team.

Stone ended, "I know I have to wrap up, but I really just want to thank my family, my mom, my brother, Spencer, my dad, my husband, Dave, I love you so much. And most importantly, my daughter who's gonna be three in three days and has turned our lives technicolor. I love you bigger than the whole sky, my girl. Thank you so much."

