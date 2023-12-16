Emma Stone Wears transparent Embroidered Dress to Screening of ‘Poor Things’

On Thursday, Emma Stone stunned in a hot transparent dress with a bodice embroidered with red thread that revealed her matching black bra underneath. She stopped to pose with Cate Blanchett on the red carpet in Mayfair, where her new movie Poor Things was being screened at the Curzon. Stone's dress featured a lace midi skirt and she wore it with black tights and shoes. Her red hair was down and she wore minimal accessories, with a statement ring on one hand.

Blanchett wore a brown and white plaid suit and matching scarf over a very low-cut black blouse. She had a thick gold necklace around her neck and left her hair down as well. Blanchett was charged with introducing the cast of the film during this special Q&A for Searchlight Pictures. Also at the event were Stone's co-stars Mark Ruffalo, and Willem Dafoe.

During her promotional tour for the Yargos Lanthimos-directed film, Stone has worn a number of hot ensembles. Last week, for the New York City premiere, she wore a semi-sheer lace gown by Louis Vuitton decked with rhinestones. She had her hair in an updo and wore a black choker necklace with a silver flower embellishment and a pair of high-heel sandals.

After the Q&A on Thursday, Stone attended a gala screening at the Barbican Centre in London in another Vuitton look, a white slip dress with a transparent panel over the low cut bodice and decorative fabric-covered buttons up the side. Over her elbows, hung a pale blue satin cover up with belled sleeves. Her shoes were sandals with straps in matching material to the dress.

In the film, Stone plays Bella Baxter, a woman who was resurrected by her guardian, Dr. Baxter, after she dies by suicide. The story is loosely based on Frankenstein and the Monster the Doctor brings to life. Bella spends the movie behaving pretty eccentrically because her mind and body are not in sync.

In an interview on her character, Stone noted, “The more autonomous Bella becomes, the more challenged men seem to be by it.”

In addition to her starring turn, Stone is one of the movie's producers.

