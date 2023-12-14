Emma Stone Took a Surprising Approach to Holiday Dressing in a Silver Slip Dress and Lilac Duster

Forget glitter, sequins, and bows.

Getty Images

When it comes to holiday dressing, sequined dresses and red accessories are pretty much a guarantee. But, leave it to Emma Stone to find a more subtle approach to everyone's go-to trend during the season. On Thursday, Stone arrived to a London screening of her new film, Poor Things, which officially hit theaters last week, looking elegant in a sleek silver silk slip dress with a plunging mesh neckline and a flouncy skirt.

She styled the spaghetti strap frock with a lilac taffeta duster worn with sculptural statement sleeves worn draped around her arms. Chrome strappy heels completed the look, which she accessorized with large diamond stud earrings and several gold rings. Her red hair (which she recently resurrected) was parted down the middle and styled in loose, shiny curls.

Getty Images

Related: Emma Stone Revealed That She Got a Black Eye Right Before Her Wedding

In terms of glam, the Oscar-winning actress opted for a dewy complexion, thick eyeliner, and a fuchsia lip.

Stone stars in the film as Bella Baxter, alongside a star-studded cast that includes Margaret Qualley, Mark Ruffalo, Willem Dafoe, Ramy Youssef, and more. The movie, which premiered on Dec. 8, is already up for multiple Golden Globes, including Best Motion Picture, Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy for Stone, Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture for both Ruffalo and Dafoe, and Best Director. The awards show will take place on Jan. 7 at the Beverly Hilton hotel.

In an interview with IndieWire, Stone and the film's director, Yorgos Lanthimos, discussed the "intimate" making of the movie. According to Lanthimos, there would only be a few people on set at a time.

“It was very important to feel that this was an intimate experience no matter how big the sets were,” Stone said. “There’s nothing better than to be free and experimenting.”

“We don’t have marks,” she continued. “Yorgos doesn’t say action. There’s no video village, just Yorgos sitting with his monitor right by the camera. We don’t have stand-ins and we don’t leave set. It feels as small and intimate as humanly possible. The things that are happening from rehearsal or from take to take shift and change as time goes on, so you’re really trusting Yorgos to find that world.”

For more InStyle news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on InStyle.